Barwani: One month into academic session, school yet to open

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two teachers were suspected to be drunk when Block Education Officer (BEO) Rajshree Pawar visited the primary school of Valan village in Pati development block for inspection on Thursday. Reportedly, the resident of the village had lodged a complaint to the BEO regarding the fact that the school has not opened even after one month of the beginning of the new academic session.

On arrival of BEO at school, teachers Dinesh Yadav and Jatan Singh Solanki who were present in the premises reeked of alcohol. The classrooms too were filled with water. Not a single child was present. Also, when teachers were asked for the necessary documents like mark sheets, registers, cash book, passbook, vouchers etc they said that the documents were at their homes. BEO found that the registers available were also not fully filled up.

He immediately sent both of them for a medical test Jatan did not reach the hospital.

Later, Pawar sent a team to both the teacher's residences to confiscate the documents. Teacher Sunil Rathod was entrusted with the responsibility of Valan primary school. At the same time, instructions have been issued to get the school building repaired. Pawar had made arrangements at two classrooms for the beginning of sessions. A report has been sent to the district office for action against both.