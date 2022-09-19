Barwani: Narmada Bachao Andolan activists take to streets over 'corruption' in name of rehabilitation

Representative Photo | -

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A number of Narmada Bachao Andolan activists took out a rally alleging gross irregularities and rampant corruption in the name of rehabilitation in Narmada Valley for the last 37 years.

The rally began at the old collector's office on Sunday morning. At the end of the rally, social activists including Prafulla Samantara, and Janakavi Balli Chimaji addressed the protesting activists. NBA activists also attacked Central and Gujarat governments for remaining indifferent to the plight of the people of Nimar region.

Environmentalists Samantara and Chimaji accused the Prime Minister of imposing an emergency-like situation in the area. They inspected the Narmada Jeevan Shalas, in which allegations of irregularities have been levelled.

Speaking about the FIR against NBA leader Medha Patkar, Samantara said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister of Gujarat have turned a blind eye to the movement and are blaming Medha Patkar, which is wrong. "Medha is only a social worker of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, and it is absolutely wrong to dub her a Naxalite," said the environmentalist.

Samantara also termed the allegations of spending foreign funding or money received for schools in anti-government sit-in demonstrations or rallies as baseless. He accused the government of suppressing the voice of people. A few days ago, an FIR was registered against Medha Patkar by the Barwani Police for alleged irregularities in the life-schools run by her organisation. The investigation in the matter is underway.

