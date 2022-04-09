Barwani: Huge demand for power hits farmers hard in district

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The farming sector has been hit hard by the increase in the demand for power for the past one week in Nimar region. With temperatures rising, the power consumption has drastically increased across the region and this has resulted in a heavy load on transformers leading to power outages.

As a result, unofficial power cuts are being experienced in many areas of Barwani district, particularly affecting the agriculture sector. The farmers who used to get 24-hour free power supply are now facing unscheduled power cuts.

Rahul Yadav, a farmer from Chotti Kasrawad village said that there is a dire need to water the crops during the scorching summer being witnessed these days. But the unscheduled power cuts in the region have affected them badly.

Yadav added that farmers here are supposed to get 10 hours in a day and four hours at the night, but at present only two to two-and-a-half hours of electricity is being made available, which has started affecting the crops.

Another farmer Bhagirath Yadav, who had sown vegetables and fruits says that due to the power cut, fields have been completely spoiled due to which there has been a loss of lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, junior engineer Vivek Mishra admitted to surge in power demand leading to some disruption in the supply of power to the agriculture sector. The authorities of the Energy Department said that the heavy load on the transformers could be one of the main reasons for the power cuts.

