Barwani: Corona patients, kin and staff in awe of these these doctors

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As second wave wreaks havoc across the country, overwhelming the healthcare system, the frontline workers, are bearing the major brunt of the tragedy and trauma.

Meet doctor trio: Dr Nitin Rawat, Dr Maanak Patidar and Dr Ashwin Choyal and their team who are proving to be the source of positivity to the corona patients in Barwani district and nearby villages.

The doctor trio have lived up the expectations of collector Shivraj Singh Verma in rendering their duties in the most sensitive Covid ICU in the district. These three doctors have become the centre of attraction between the patients and their attendants due to their behaviour.

Kin of patients also start trusting doctors and staff and this in turn benefits as proper discipline can be maintained in the ward. Now the attenders are not visiting the ICU frequently and are keeping an eye on the condition of the patients through the LED that is installed outside.

The admitted patients are also getting cured faster due to the affectionate behaviour and skill of these doctors. In just 5 days 9 patients have been shifted to the normal ward from ICU.