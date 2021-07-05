Barwani: BJP is a party of principles, says senior party leader Kavita Patidar tells workers at Badi Bijasan

Sendhwa (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of principles and is not power-hungry. State BJP general secretary Kavita Patidar stated this while addressing party workers' conference at Badi Bijasan on Sunday.

“Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is clear that BJP does not do politics of votes. PM Modi solved Kashmir problem, solved disputed Ayodhya temple issue, took accurate decision on triple talaq. To fight Covid-19 in country, he brought two cheapest and best quality vaccines in a very short time,” she added.

MP Gajendra Singh Patel said district executive has been constituted and office bearers should work responsibly. “Shortcomings seen in last election should be addressed. Anti-national forces should be strongly opposed,” he added.

Former minister Arya said to avoid third wave of Covid-19, it is necessary to get inoculated. “Don’t get misled by Congress, their leaders have received vaccine but are misleading people. Every worker should plant 11 trees,” he remarked. District BJP president Om Soni said dream of Pandit Shyamaprasad Mukherjee is being realised with steps taken by Modi government in Kashmir.

According to BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal, a two-minute silence was observed to pray for party workers who died due to Covid-19.