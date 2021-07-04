West Bengal: Two more BJP candidates move high court demanding recounting of votes of their constituency

Kolkata: BJP’s Maniktala candidate Kalyan Chaubey on Sunday moved to Calcutta High Court demanding recounting of his constituency.

According to Kalyan, he had complained that there is a discrepancy in the result of his constituency.

“Initially TMC was leading with just 3363 votes but suddenly it was shown that TMC had won the seat with over 20 thousand votes. This shows that there is a discrepancy in counting. On May 5, I had even sent a letter to the Election Commission to show the documents and then I along with eight candidates have moved the court and two hearings are on Monday and the rest next week,” claimed the BJP candidate.

Notably, even Mahishadal’s BJP candidate Bishwanath Banerjee had also moved the Calcutta High Court demanding recounting for the seat.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had moved the court challenging the electoral results of Nandigram seat in the recently concluded Assembly polls.