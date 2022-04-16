Bagli: Locals demand relocation of liquor shop from residential area

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents on Friday staged a demonstration against the newly opened liquor shop in Ward 3 in Bagli town of Dewas district.

Scores of women led by former vice president of Nagar Panchayat Lakshmi Grewal and Anita Vishwakarma demanded its relocation away from the residential area warning that the protest would be intensified if the relocation is not done.

Protestors claimed that setting up the liquor shop near residential and educational areas would result in a negative impact on students and residents as drunkards would create a nuisance in the area. The opening of the shop would result in an increase in the crime rate and youths and children would be lured towards intoxication.

Although the excise officer has assured relocation of the liquor shop, protestors are adamant over quick relocation

Earlier too, residents had been protesting against the opening of new liquor shops around residential areas that were near religious and educational institutions, urging the government not to permit liquor shops near such areas. But, the administrative officers have not heard their pleas till now.

On Friday, excise officer Vijay Kucheria and tehsildar Vivek Sonkar reached the protest site where residents handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar addressed to the sub-divisional officer and demanded immediate relocation of the liquor shop.

Tehsildar Sonkar said that liquor shops would be relocated to another place for which a new place was being searched. The shop would be shifted as soon as the new location was found. The civic body had issued a notice to landlord Sandeep Sisodiya and asked to get the shop vacated within three days and produce the registry and other relevant documents. Failure to do so, would result in action against Sisodiya, the notice said.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:10 PM IST