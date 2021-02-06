BAGH PRINT IN FOCUS: Madhya Pradesh government keen to promote art and allied businesses, says district collector at workshop

Bagh (Dhar district): A one-day Bagh print workshop was organised under Madhya Pradesh Day State Rural Livelihood Mission with support of district administration at new Aajivika Bhawan on Bypass Road on Friday.

While addressing women of various groups, Dhar collector Alok Kumar Singh said women can join Bagh print business for which state government is ready to support them. He said Bagh development block should also benefit from the business.

“There are plans to train new generation in printing and designing through this business so that traditional business, which is identity of district, may reach a new dimension,” he added. To realise this objective, the administration is working hard, he added.