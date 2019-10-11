Badnawar: Police arrest couple for extortion

Badnawar: Local police on Friday arrested a couple who extorted money from the people. In case people didn’t give money, couple threatened them with abducting and killing their child.

On Thursday, Rahul Nath, son of Shiv Nath, a resident of Rawadseri village, lodged complaint against Dinesh Ninama and his wife Kalpana, both residents of Ganesh Vadli.

In his complaint, Rahul said he had taken Rs 50,000 from couple on 10 per cent interest without documentation. Rahul claimed that he already paid Rs 15 lakh but couple pressurised him and his family to pay more money.

Complainant said couple abused his mother Basanti Bai, wife Vijayshree and brother Mohit, after his family members refused to sign on paper on which couple mentioned that Rahul and his family will pay Rs 4.5 lakh to them. Dinesh and his wife not only abused Rahul and his family, but they threatened to abduct and kill their children in case if he did not obey.

Complainant said couple mentally tortured him and his family. The couple went to his kids’ schools to pick them up but guards at the school refused to hand over children to Dinesh and his wife. The police have registered case in the matter and began investigation.