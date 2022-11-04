Badnawar: Dowry death, 10 years' RI for husband & his parents

Representational image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Friday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man and his parents for forcing the man’s wife to commit suicide on April 10, 2018 with their repeated dowry demands. The convicts have been identified as Prahalad Balai, the husband of the deceased, Sitaram Balai and Genabai Balai, all residents of Panchmukhi village of the Kanwan police station area.

The accused man and his parents harassed the deceased both mentally and physically for dowry even after 7 years of marriage. It is because of their torture that she took her life by consuming a poisonous substance. She was rushed to a private hospital in Dhar for further medical treatment where she succumbed during treatment. Kanwan police arrested the accused under Section 304-B (dowry death) and presented the charge sheet in the court.

Additional Judge Rekha R Chandravanshi of the Court of Additional Sessions Judge on Friday held the three accused guilty and awarded them 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. A decision was passed to pay Rs 25,000 to the father of the deceased Bhagirath (who hails from Sindoda village) as compensation amount. Additional Public Prosecutor Bhanupratap Singh Panwar pleaded the case.