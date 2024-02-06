Attack On Ashok: BJP SC Morcha, VHP Demand Strict Action In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Bharatiya Janata Party's Scheduled Caste Morcha led by district president Ravi Goyal submitted a memorandum to the Neemuch SP demanding police action into the fatal attack on social worker and businessman Ashok Arora.

Similarly, a demand was made to identify the attackers of Ashok Arora and arrest them as soon as possible. The memorandum was submitted under the leadership of Sanjay Yadav of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

It was told in the memorandum that the fatal attack on Arora is condemnable, those who disturb the peaceful environment of Neemuch district should be arrested soon and strict action should be taken.

Ashok Arora is a renowned social worker not only in Neemuch but also in Malwa and Mewar. When such an incident can be carried out openly in the market on a prominent person in the city, then to what extent is the general public safe, they asked.

BJP SC Morcha has demanded that the police administration expose the incident related to the deadly attack on social worker Ashok as soon as possible and identify the accused behind the incident and arrest them.