Angels of Indore: The silent workers

INTRO: They are silent workers – the Angels of Indore – who have been working for uplift of fellow human beings with selfless devotion towards their work. These people have created a niche for themselves in the hearts of people they work for. While some of them might be known faces, most are unknown to the public as they prefer to keep a low profile and just let their work speak for them. To search for these angels, Free Press talked to some of the well known public figures and officials of the city and asked them to nominate someone from the city whose work had inspired them. And they did so willingly. The result that came out is before you all. The angels are from a cross section of people with varied backgrounds, but there is one common line that draws them together – their willingness to do something different and do it with utmost dedication in such a way that they have made a major difference in the lives of the people who received their help.

Amarjeet Singh Sudan: Man who used his turban to cover corpse of naked girl

Whenever anyone sees a poor or mentally ill person wandering on city roads, he only remembers to call the ‘Angel in Turban’ - Amarjeet Singh Sudan.

Sudan has not only shifted many poor and mentally ill patients to hospitals, old age homes and other places where they can be cared for but also performed last rites of thousands of unknown people.

Serving tirelessly for over 50 years, this 64-year-old is an all weather friend for many in need and even for those who once decided to take their life.

“I began serving people at the age of 14 when I spent my pocket money for treatment on an old woman. My father appreciated my efforts, which motivated me to serve more people without expectations,” Sudan said.

Working as the spokesperson of Nagar Suraksha Samiti, Sudan could be seen managing traffic in any part of city or at crematorium performing last rites of an unknown or at any hospital or ashram serving the poor.

“I have everything in my life as I am serving needy. I don’t run an NGO and will not need any. I am living bonus life as my bypass surgery was done 10-years ago. I have devoted myself to service of living and dead,” Sudan told Free Press.

“It was not easy to serve the dead earlier as people named me as a mad Sardar. Even my family took time to understand me. I have had several arguments with my wife because of work I undertook. But they started helping in my work after knowing the respect I get from people,” he added.

On many occasions, policemen give contact number of Sudan to those who inform about abandoned body. Sudan once used his turban to cover corpse of a naked girl before performing her last rites.