Alot: Dalit wedding procession attacked twice

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were injured when more than 20 persons pelted stones at the wedding procession of a Dalit man at a village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district on Tuesday late in the evening, police said.

According to the groom Balram and his kin, the wedding was attacked not once but twice after Dial 100 failed to respond to their call for help.

Groom’s kin Gowardhan, son of Raghunath, who was injured in the stone-pelting incident, informed that the incident took place at Pipliya Takar which falls under Alot police station limit at around 7 pm on Tuesday during the wedding procession of his nephew. As soon as the procession reached a locality dominated by the people of the upper caste, some of the miscreants started pelting stones at them.

Gowardhan claimed that miscreants opposed riding of the groom on the mare’s back. Following the incident, we sought help from Dail 100, but in a vain. We ran away from the site and when the procession started from another place, miscreants again pelted stones on it.

After this, one of us called Alot sub-divisional magistrate Manisha Vaskale and narrated the entire incident. SDM Vaskale along with the Alot police team and naib-tehsildar Mukesh Soni rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Based on a complaint filed by Gowardhan, police booked Balwant Singh, Tufan Singh, Jitendra Singh, Kanha Singh, Kishore Singh, and Gyan Singh. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:50 PM IST