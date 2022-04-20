Alirajpur: Violence means to divert attention from government's failures

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel on Wednesday launched a blunt attack on Bharatiya Janata Party during his visit to Alirajpur district.

Accusing the BJP government of diverting public attention from inflation, unemployment and the derailed economy, the Congress leader said BJP is engaging in violence.

Today, communal forces across the country are engaged in spreading hatred by destroying social harmony and brotherhood. The people of the country have to be aware of the communal forces.

Congress leaders from the tribal-dominated district of Madhya Pradesh bordering Gujarat accorded him a grand welcome.

Patel said that both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat share a close bonding. Thousands of tribals from Madhya Pradesh come to Gujarat in search of employment and their hardwork is one of the reasons behind Gujarat emerging as one of the most prosperous states in the country. A large number of Congress leaders and workers were present on this occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:57 PM IST