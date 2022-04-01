Alirajpur: Rape accused's illegal house demolished

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district administration has demolished the ëillegalí house of rape accused Firoz Usman at Walpur village in the district.

Alirajpur superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh informed that a 21-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against Firoz at Sondwa police station. Based on her statement, police booked him under Section 376(2)(n), 506 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/SCT Atrocity Act.

Later, police arrested him from Surendra Nagar, Gujarat after police announced a total reward of Rs 20,000 on him.

SP Singh added that after the incident three teams were formed and they conducted raids and searches in Indore, Barwani, Dhar district and Gujarat as well. Firoz, the accused in the case, was absconding since the incident.

There was outrage among the women of the surrounding area against the accused. In order to take strict action against the accused, it was found that the father of the accused, a listed goon of Usman police station, had illegally constructed a house by encroaching upon the government land in Walpur village. The administration and the police team reached the spot and the house of the accused was demolished on Thursday.

