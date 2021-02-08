Alirajpur: Key accused of tribal welfare department Rs 16 crore scam held from Jabalpur

According to information, Pate misled the police after being re-posted as BEO at Udaigarh from September 3, 2013 to January 2, 2014, from February 19, 2014 to August 13, 2014 and from June 4, 2020 to November 18, 2020.

During his posting, Patel did not provide documents sought by investigating team. To protect himself, he got his posting here and ensured that some crucial documents disappeared.

Earlier, on July 16, 2020, Alirajpur district tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner had lodged a police complaint against school education department accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki under Sections 409 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly uses as genuine any document), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of Indian Penal Code.

When the case was registered, Solanki mentioned embezzlement of Rs 1,22,85,139 and financial irregularities of Rs 3,81,49,000.

Following this, investigation under direction of then Alirajpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava began. During police investigation, it was found that Rs 16 crore were misappropriated.

During investigation embezzlement of Rs 1,05,99,520 by then BEO Dungarsingh Solanki, Rs 2,51,40,510 by Bhola Prasad Patel, Rs 59,26,564 by Nawalsingh Rawat, Rs 40,48,786 by Paramanand Dhakad, Rs 36,79,627 by Madhulal Parmar, Rs 33,49,000 by Ramkishore Tomar, Rs 23,28,239 by Naveen Shrivastava, and Rs 23,67,6809 by Dr Suraj Singh have been revealed.

Besides eight BEOs, other employees including accountant, assistant grade II, and the center head who were posted here between 2011 and 2017 have also been made accused in the case.

So far only two accused in the case have been arrested, while 7 BEOs, sub-treasury officers and six other employees of the Accounts Branch are still on run.