Alirajpur: Christian priest booked for tribals’ conversion

UDAIGARH (ALIRAJPUR): Udaigarh police in Alirajpur district on Sunday booked a Christian priest and two women in two different cases for targeting and converting family members of particularly vulnerable tribal group to Christianity.

The first case was lodged by Ikesh of Jambukheda against Christian priest Dilip Ransingh Vasuniya. In his complaint, Ikesh alleged that Vasunia lured his brother Ishwar Dudwe into accepting Christianity by promising financial help and motorcycle. Following this, Ishwar stopped following his own religious rituals and started worshiping Jesus.

Police booked Vasunia, under relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020. This is the first case reported in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur after the enactment of the Act. The priest managed to flee from the spot.