Alirajpur: Governor inaugurates sickle cell anaemia testing camp

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated a sickle cell anaemia testing camp here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Governor Patel asked the people for collective efforts to fight the disease. ìEveryone will have to make collective efforts for prevention, treatment and awareness of sickle cell disease. All of us will have to work for it with determination and give special emphasis to spread awareness about sickle cell, Governor Patel said.

Patel said that the victim should not be shy or panic when sickle cell is detected, but get it treated. Both the Centre and state governments have started a special campaign for the treatment of sickle cell anaemia in Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.

Door-to-door camps should be organised to check sickle cell disease, he said. A test must be done to identify sickle cell. He advised that the sickle cell test card should be made before a birth certificate and that people must ensure that they get themselves tested for the disease before their marriage.

He called for making yoga a part of the regular routine. Joint efforts are needed for creating awareness, prevention and treatment of sickle cell anaemia. The Governor talked about strengthening efforts to make Madhya Pradesh a sickle cell-free state.

Earlier, a guard of honour was given to Patel on his arrival. Thereafter, eminent public representatives welcomed him.

Patel visited the district hospital in Alirajpur as well as the Integrated Treatment Center for Sickle Cell Anaemia Treatment.

He inquired about the health of children admitted to the hospital and took information from the doctors about their treatment.

The Governor inaugurated the Sickle Cell Anaemia Testing and Screening Camp at Sahyog Garden Alirajpur.

A street play based on sickle cell anaemia awareness was presented by the volunteers of Jan Abhiyan Parishad followed by a beautiful presentation of Yoga by the students of Eklavya Residential School, Alirajpur.

Governor visits Chandrashekhar Azad's birthplace

CHANDRASHEKHAR AZAD NAGAR: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad during his day-long visit to Alirajpur district. The Governor paid floral tribute at Azadís birthplace. Administrative officers including Jhabua - Alirajpur MP Gumansingh Damor, MLA Sulochana Rawat and MP Madho Singh Davar and Municipal Council president Nirmala Davar were present on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:53 PM IST