Alirajpur: DISHA meeting held to facilitate smooth implementation of govt schemes

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gumnam Singh Damor chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here in Alirajpur on Friday to review the progress of different centrally sponsored schemes.

During the meeting, implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme, PM Krishi Sinchayi Scheme, Amrit Sarovar Scheme, PM Adarsh Gram Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Scheme among other centrally sponsored schemes were reviewed.

The MP said that the aim of holding the DISHA meeting was to identify the developmental requirements and facilitate smooth implementation of govt schemes in the district.

The MP took a comprehensive review of various schemes being implemented by the RES, PWD, PIU, PHE, health, education, agriculture, social welfare, labour, NVDA and other departments and asked the officers to work with dedication and missionary zeal and ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach genuine beneficiaries in a time-bound manner besides disseminating information about these schemes. MP also instructed that those beneficiaries who have not begun construction work even after receiving funds from the department under the flagship mission of GOI, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural (PMAY-R) should be encouraged to begin the constructions.

MLA Sulochana Rawat, chief executive officer, district panchayat Sanskriti Jain, former-MLA Madho Singh Davar, municipality president Ritesh Davar, BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakrala and other representatives also attended the meeting.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:59 PM IST