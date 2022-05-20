Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara on top, Alirajpur at bottom in govt school rankings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhindwara has secured first place with Grade A in the districts-wise rankings of government schools from class 1 to 8. The rankings were released by Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), a wing of education department

The district has secured Grade A by scoring 77.76 marks. Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Dhanaraju S released the ranking on its portal on Friday. On the basis of performance in the academic session 2021-22, provisional ranking of all 52 districts of the state has been released.

Balaghat and Neemuch districts have got the second and third place respectively. Sehore, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Betul, Shajapur, Shahdol and Morena have got ranks in this sequence.

Ratlam and Guna districts secured 50th and 51st while Alirajpur district is at the last position in the ranking with Grade D.

Director Dhanaraju said that on the lines of the primary education, the rankings of districts will be issued for classes 9th to 12th also. For this, grading parameters are being developed by the Directorate of Public Instructions. On the basis of these two rankings, the consolidated ranking of the Education Department will be assessed.

Dhanaraju said marks have been fixed for 7 major components according to the expectations of the education department. Twenty one marks have been fixed for enrollment and retention, 21 for learning outcomes and quality, 10 for teacher professional development, 10 for equity, 13 for infrastructure and facilities, 20 for governance processes and financial management, and 5 marks have been earmarked for adult literacy (Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan). These will be changed from time to time according to the priority of the month.

The performance based ranking has been prepared keeping in mind the programmes and activities conducted in the "Samagra Shiksha" Yojana as well as the learning outcomes of the students, capacity building of teachers, resources available in the schools and performance of the schools in various assessments etc., he said.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:43 PM IST