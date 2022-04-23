Alirajpur: Child killed, 22 injured in road accident

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A child was killed and as many 22 people were injured after a Toofan jeep with Gujarat registration overturned at Chhota Itara village under Ambua police station jurisdiction on Friday.

The accident occurred around 6 pm and a 14-year-old child died in it. The police informed that the 22 who were injured include 14 minors, four women and four men. All of them were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, district collector Raghavendra Singh immediately reached the spot and visited the hospital. He took stock of the arrangements for the treatment of the injured and gave instructions for all possible treatment of the injured.

