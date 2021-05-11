Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members visit 100 houses on day 1 of Corona Mukti Abhiyan in Bhikangaon tehsil

Bhikangaon (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to eliminate corona pandemic especially from rural areas, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad of Malwa region unit on Monday launched Corona Mukti Abhiyan. They visited 100 houses on first day in Pachambaand and distributed masks to villagers.

Organisation member Arvind Singh Rajput said they are working in teams of 5, which will conduct screening of villagers. Medicines will be given free of cost to the people with symptoms of Covid -19 and encourage them to get quarantined at Covid centre of village panchayat. The villagers will be made aware of benefits of vaccination.

Rahul Sonochiya of ABVP said screening of 500 people was done on first day. He said campaign will run for 5 days under which they will make villagers aware about Covid-19, will ask them not to leave house unless there is an emergency, wash hands frequently, wear masks and follow social distancing.