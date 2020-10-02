Ahead of bypolls, officers ensure compliance of Model Code of Conduct in Indore

Indore: Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh has instructed

all officers and employees posted in the district to ensure strict compliance of Model Code of Conduct. They ensured its compliance and saw that their subordinates observed the same or else they would be held responsible for it.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with the election program announced by the Election Commission for Sanwer assembly by-election from September 29. In this regard, Collector Singh has given instructions to all heads of offices.

After the announcement of election of Sanwer Assembly Constituency in the District, all departments or district heads are supposed to carry out their responsibilities diligently. It is the responsibility of all department or office heads to be absolutely impartial in departmental plans and programs. There should be a belief of fairness and they should not do any work that can even cause apprehension that they are helping any party or candidate. In this regard, it is mentioned in detail in the Model Code of Conduct, which is mandatory to follow.



It is the responsibility of all department or office heads of the district that they should follow the MCC in their own right and will also be responsible for following the same in their department. It has been clarified that the entire department or office head should stop all proceedings on grants and payments from the discretionary funds of the Minister or public representative etc. with immediate effect. It should also be ensured that any such prior approval is stopped in the same situation, that is, no action should be taken on the earlier approvals, such as initiation of action, preparation of bills etc., withdrawal and distribution proceedings etc. District treasury officials will ensure that such withdrawals do not occur.