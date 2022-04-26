Agar: Woman inspector held for taking bribe from gambling den operator

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a woman police inspector on Monday for allegedly accepting bribe from a gambling den operator, whom she was forcing to continue with the illegal business against his will.

The man wanted to shut down the gambling business but the woman cop was not allowing as she was allegedly getting a monthly cut, a Lokayukta official said. The man had thus approached the Lokayukta complaining against the cop.

Inspector Munni Parihar, posted at Kanad police station in Agar Malwa district was held on the complaint of Ritesh Rathore, who claimed the officer was allegedly forcing him to continue operating a gambling den and giving her a monthly commission of Rs 20,000 from the earnings, Ujjain Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma said.

"She had demanded Rs 29,000 from the complainant, which included Rs 20,000 commission for the current month and Rs 9,000 from last month. A team under DySP Rajkumar Saraf laif a trap and caught the cop accepting Rs 29,000 from the complainant," the SP said.

Rathore in his complaint had stated that he had started gambling den in 2021 after suffering losses in business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Parihar used to take Rs 20,000 per month from him to ensure the den continued without any interruption, however, he recently decided to shut down the gambling business, however, the woman inspector denied as it would have also put an end to her illegal earnings, and thus the man approached the Lokayukta complaining against the cop, said the SP.

