Agar: Three booked for rape and blackmail

Representative Image |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Three men have been booked for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 19-year-old girl by using her objectionable pictures and videos here in Agar Malwa.

The victim in her complaint alleged that she got acquainted with a man named Pawan Bairagi through one of her friends. Pawan reportedly invited her to his friend Hemant Sisodiya’s house where he forcibly raped her.

He also filmed the incident. Later, he started blackmailing her using those videos and raped her several times. Not only this, but he also called his friend Rajesh Rathore who also raped her.

The victim stated in her complaint that he used the video to threaten her and raped her on different occasions. Later, when she refused to submit to his demands, he made the objectionable pictures and videos viral on social media. The victim then approached the police and complained against the three accused.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act and the matter is under investigation. Taking cognizance of the matter, SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 upon the arrest of the accused. As of now, police have arrested two out of the three accused, and a manhunt is on to nab the third accused.

Read Also Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases