Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths committed suicide in two separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, a youth consumed a poisonous substance and in the other, another youth hanged himself to death.

Heera Nagar police said that one Rohit Chouhan (26) died after consuming a poisonous substance. His family members said that he was a rickshaw driver. He took this extreme step when his family members refused to give him money to buy liquor. An argument followed during which the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.

In the other incident in the MIG police station area, Pawan (25) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house. Police are investigating the case.