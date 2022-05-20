Agar: 19-year-old newly married woman found hanging from the ceiling

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old newly married woman was found hanging in the house of her in-laws in Agar on Friday. A case has been registered in this regard.

The police said the deceased identified as Aarti Vijay Doli was married to Vijay Doli on February 4, 2022. She was staying with her husband at Vivekanand Colony under the jurisdiction of Kanad police station in Agar town.

Kanad police station-in-charge MS Thakur said that on Thursday, the deceased returned from her native place - Jhalawar city in Rajasthan. On Friday, she was found hanging at around 4.30 pm. She hanged herself on the iron angle of the room. When the members of her in-law's family knocked on her door, there was no response. Suspecting something serious, they broke open the door to find her hanging from the ceiling inside the room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. On being informed, police reached the house at 7 pm and launched further investigation. The reason behind the incident is unknown as of now.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:35 PM IST