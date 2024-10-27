Action Against Modified Silencers, 78 Seized In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deafening high-decibel noise of modified silencers of bikes zooming past annoys people no end and such cases are increasing day by day. It becomes all the more frightening when the sound emitted resembles that of firecrackers bursting and gunshot.

Taking cognisance of the annoyance of the people at large the city police are making all-out efforts to catch such bikers in a bid to curb the menace. On Saturday night, the traffic police took action against more than 100 high-speed vehicles and at least 78 Bullets with modified silencers causing noise pollution were seized.

ACP (Traffic) Hindu Singh Muwel said that the traffic police have taken action against such 78 Bullet owners who were causing noise pollution and terrorising the citizens by installing modified silencers to produce a sound similar to a fireshot. The silencers were seized and an action under sections 120/190 (2) and 52/182 (4-A) of the Motor Vehicles Act was taken against the bike owners. The drive was conducted on the instructions of commissioner of police Santosh Singh and DCP Arvind Tiwari.

Traffic police cracks down on illegal parking

Traffic police also took action against the vehicle owners by putting wheel locks on vehicles obstructing traffic by illegal parking at Patel Bridge and no parking space to ease the traffic congestion problem.