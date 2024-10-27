 Action Against Modified Silencers, 78 Seized In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAction Against Modified Silencers, 78 Seized In Indore

Action Against Modified Silencers, 78 Seized In Indore

It becomes all the more frightening when the sound emitted resembles that of firecrackers bursting and gunshot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 06:58 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deafening high-decibel noise of modified silencers of bikes zooming past annoys people no end and such cases are increasing day by day. It becomes all the more frightening when the sound emitted resembles that of firecrackers bursting and gunshot.

Taking cognisance of the annoyance of the people at large the city police are making all-out efforts to catch such bikers in a bid to curb the menace. On Saturday night, the traffic police took action against more than 100 high-speed vehicles and at least 78 Bullets with modified silencers causing noise pollution were seized.

Read Also
Indore: Covid-Era Yamraj Cop Electrocuted To Death While Cleaning Cow Shed
article-image

ACP (Traffic) Hindu Singh Muwel said that the traffic police have taken action against such 78 Bullet owners who were causing noise pollution and terrorising the citizens by installing modified silencers to produce a sound similar to a fireshot. The silencers were seized and an action under sections 120/190 (2) and 52/182 (4-A) of the Motor Vehicles Act was taken against the bike owners. The drive was conducted on the instructions of commissioner of police Santosh Singh and DCP Arvind Tiwari.

Traffic police cracks down on illegal parking

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: SHRC Orders State Govt To Pay ₹3 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Nashik Jail Inmate Who Allegedly Died Due To Medical Negligence
Maharashtra: SHRC Orders State Govt To Pay ₹3 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Nashik Jail Inmate Who Allegedly Died Due To Medical Negligence
Andheri West Constituency: BJP’s Ameet Satam Faces Political, Civic Challenges In Bid For Third Term
Andheri West Constituency: BJP’s Ameet Satam Faces Political, Civic Challenges In Bid For Third Term
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties Still Wrangle Over Seat Sharing
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties Still Wrangle Over Seat Sharing

Traffic police also took action against the vehicle owners by putting wheel locks on vehicles obstructing traffic by illegal parking at Patel Bridge and no parking space to ease the traffic congestion problem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Revoke Two-Wheeler Ban On Dhanteras: Rajwada Traders

Revoke Two-Wheeler Ban On Dhanteras: Rajwada Traders

Road Fatalities Rise Despite Drop In Overall Accidents In Indore; Experts Urge Highway Patrol & Road...

Road Fatalities Rise Despite Drop In Overall Accidents In Indore; Experts Urge Highway Patrol & Road...

Action Against Modified Silencers, 78 Seized In Indore

Action Against Modified Silencers, 78 Seized In Indore

Farmers Protest, Demand Better Compensation In Sardarpur

Farmers Protest, Demand Better Compensation In Sardarpur

PM Modi To Inaugurate Medical Colleges Virtually In Mandsaur

PM Modi To Inaugurate Medical Colleges Virtually In Mandsaur