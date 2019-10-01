Accountability to be fixed if plaints not addressed on time: Collector

Indore: District collector Lokesh Jatwa on Monday directed officials to address complaints received during Jan Sunwai and from CM Helpline within 15 days or else responsibility will be fixed. "Action will be taken against negligent officials," he said during a time-limit meeting of officials.

Also a meeting of officials from various government departments was held at the collector office on Monday to prepare a roadmap for the programme to be organised on Gandhi Jayanti. Additional Collector, Ajay Dev Sharma and other officials were present in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that Prabhat Pheri will be taken out from RNT Marg. The rally will move towards at Nehru Statue, Chhoti Gwalatoli, Sardar Patel Statue and will be concluded at Gandhi Statue at Rabindra Natya Grah.

On Gandhi Jayanti, various programs based on Gandhi's personality and work will be organized. The district administration will organize Prabhat Pheri on this day, cultural programmes and bhajans will be also organized. The Collector has appealed to the social workers and voluntary organizations of the district to participate in this programme.