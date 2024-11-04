Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries | File picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has made Aadhaar e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries seeking assistance through Samagra portal. The requirement is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of departmental schemes.

As the new norm is implemented with immediate effect, applicants are required to complete their Aadhaar e-KYC on the portal before registering for any departmental scheme. For schemes without an online application process, the approving officer concerned will do verification prior to granting approval.

Officials have emphasised the importance of linking beneficiaries' bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers to facilitate direct benefit transfers (DBT) enhancing the speed and reliability of financial support. Social security officers are tasked with coordinating efforts to set up e-KYC camps at village panchayat and ward levels.

Read Also Indore: CAR T Cell Therapy For Blood Cancer Treatment Introduced By MGM Medical College

These camps will be supported by local service provider agencies ensuring that as many beneficiaries as possible can complete their e-KYC. Besides, village panchayat secretaries and ward in-charges will also play a crucial role in facilitating the process. The authorities have urged all beneficiaries to link their bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers to ensure smooth access to benefits.