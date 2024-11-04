 Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

The requirement is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of departmental schemes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:49 AM IST
article-image
Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries | File picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has made Aadhaar e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries seeking assistance through Samagra portal. The requirement is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of departmental schemes.

As the new norm is implemented with immediate effect, applicants are required to complete their Aadhaar e-KYC on the portal before registering for any departmental scheme. For schemes without an online application process, the approving officer concerned will do verification prior to granting approval.

Officials have emphasised the importance of linking beneficiaries' bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers to facilitate direct benefit transfers (DBT) enhancing the speed and reliability of financial support. Social security officers are tasked with coordinating efforts to set up e-KYC camps at village panchayat and ward levels.

Read Also
Indore: CAR T Cell Therapy For Blood Cancer Treatment Introduced By MGM Medical College
article-image

These camps will be supported by local service provider agencies ensuring that as many beneficiaries as possible can complete their e-KYC. Besides, village panchayat secretaries and ward in-charges will also play a crucial role in facilitating the process. The authorities have urged all beneficiaries to link their bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers to ensure smooth access to benefits.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

Alert! Over 7,000 Dengue Cases In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Region Worst Affected

Alert! Over 7,000 Dengue Cases In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Region Worst Affected

Madhya Pradesh: International Gang Exposed For Investment Fraud In Neemuch, 8 Held

Madhya Pradesh: International Gang Exposed For Investment Fraud In Neemuch, 8 Held

Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year

Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year