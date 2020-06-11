A walk-through: Be ready for new mall culture post lockdown

Indore: Walking into a shopping mall for a fun day won’t be the same as before. Though it has not been decided when the malls will open their doors again, malls in the city are now all set to welcome people with the requisite measures.

While you are missing social hangouts, window shopping and chilling in air-conditioned malls on a hot day, we have a walk-through about how you will now be entering the city mall. Obviously, you cannot waltz in like before, but the positive side is, no crowding whatsoever. Wearing a proper mask is mandatory throughout your time inside the mall.

How do you enter?

To enter the mall, one needss to stand on the marked circles. You will undergo thermal screening at parking gates and entry gates. Once you reach the parking, you will not be squeezing your two-wheeler or car in the first available space. Rather, you will be guided by the security personnel into a specific spot.

Beware, you might have to travel to lower grounds for parking. Why? “The parking facility has been made such that cars and two-wheelers also maintain enough social distance even while parking,” Amit Arora, mall manager, said.

Waltz in through the sanitisation tunnels

Remember it might take longer to enter the mall. Further, all those entering will be required to stand on the marked spot for ensuring social distancing. After the thermal screening, a person must sanitise his hands from an installed sanitisation pot.

At this entry point, all the persons entering the mall will be recorded via a scanning device installed at the entrance.

Then every person will be required to undergo a sanitisation tunnel. The sanitisation tunnel will ensure that no germs enter the mall along with the person. Further, after confirmation that the person is well, healthy and clean, the person will be allowed inside the shopping mall.

Follow the stickers

After coming into the mall, a person has to sanitise his/her hands using the foot press sanitiser.

Further, as the person enters the mall, even for roaming around, one has to follow the stickers placed on the floor.

For elevators and entering any shop, a person will be required to follow the sticker. No persons would be allowed inside if the mall records a set number of people at a particular time. The scanner at the entry gate would automatically buzz and will not allow anyone.

Sanitise then shop

Further, as the person moves into a shop, the person will be required to again sanitise their hands. All the stores in the shop will have their own thermal scanner and will have to follow COVID-19 protocols.

When nature calls, you might be surprised to see half the sinks and pots blocked by black tape. To ensure social distancing, a person must use alternative sinks only.

While travelling in the lift, one must follow the necessary protocols of social distancing. Hence, the number of people in a lift will be half or less than half than the original capacity. Further, the buttons of lifts have been covered with plastic and are sanitised to ensure no community spread.