IIM Indore Webinar: 80% compliance to guidelines can flatten COVID-19 curve, says UK professor Stephen Reicher

As the world continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic, UK-based University of St Andrews psychology professor Stephen Reicher said that 80 per cent compliance to COVID-19 guidelines can flatten the curve.

“Epidemiologists can give advise on the desired behavioural precautions to stay away from infection however we need social psychologists to advise how to bring compliance to these behavioural changes in the society. An interdisciplinary approach is demand of the hour,” he said during a webinar organised lately by Indian Institute of Management Indore on “Changing Social Dynamics After COVID-19”.

Apart from Reicher, University of Allahabad retired professors RC Tripathi and Janak Pandey along with IIM Indore faculty Shruti Tewari participated in the webinar.

This panel deliberated on key insights from social psychology to deal with social crisis created by COVID-19.