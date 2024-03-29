802 Graduates To Walk Out Of IIM Indore With Degree In Hand On March 31

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 800 students would walk out of IIM Indore’s campus after receiving degrees at the 25th annual convocation to be held on March 31.

The premier b-school will bestow degrees upon 802 participants hailing from seven flagship programmes, namely the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGPHRM), Five Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPMX), Doctoral Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Doctoral Programme in Management (EFPM).

Morgan Stanley Pvt Ltd managing director Ridham Desai will deliver the convocation address.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said that this event is particularly special, as it marks not only the culmination of years of hard work for the graduates but also the start of a new journey for them. “It is a pleasure to witness the participants receiving their degrees and setting out on their new journey, filled with the promise of a bright future,” he said.

Furthermore, the pre-convocation ceremony will be held on March 30 when Industry Sponsored Scholarships and NBFA Awards will be announced. The ceremony will be followed by a cultural evening featuring a captivating musical performance by Patyatann, a Band from Mauritius.

SUMMARY:

Programme Male Female Total

PGP 351 170 521

PGPHRM 1 38 39

IPM 65 32 97

EPGP 32 7 39

PGPMX 37 10 47

DPM 7 11 18

EDPM 8 1 9

IPM - BA Degree 20 12 32

Total 802