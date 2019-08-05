6 held with demonetized notes worth over Rs 1 crore in MP

Indore: Six persons have been arrested here in Madhya Pradesh along with demonetised notes worth over Rs 1 crore, police has said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said on Sunday that of the six arrested, four hail from Odisha and the other two from Gwalior.

Sources said that demonetized notes are smuggled to countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Modi government scrapped Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes in November 2016.