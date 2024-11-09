58th Green Corridor Formed In Indore: 44-Year-Old Brain Dead Woman Gives New Lease Of Life To Two

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 44-year-old brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to two needy patients by donating her vital organs on Friday. Her kidneys were transported to two different hospitals of the city from CHL Hospital and ‘Green Corridors’ were made for swift transportation of the organs.

It was for the 58th time when ‘Green Corridors’ were made in the city. According of Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean and Appropriate Authority, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), said, one of the kidneys of the brain dead Manisha Rathore were transplanted to a 33-year-old male patient in Apollo Hospital and while another kidney was donated to a 40-year-old woman in Eminent Hospital.

“Other organs like liver, heart valve, and others couldn’t be donated due to technical issues. SOTTO will also give Rs 10,000 to the family members of the donor for performing her last rites,” Dr Dixit said. Manisha Rathore was referred to Indore in critical conditions on November 3 after meeting an accident on Maksi Road while she was returning to Shajapur with her husband from Indore.

Manisha’s husband is a government teacher while her daughter in an IT company and her son is studying in Vadodara. Family members of the woman had given consent to donate her organs, after which the Indore Organ Donation Society started preparations for it.

Liver transported from Bhopal

Liver of an organ donor was transported from Bhopal and was transplanted to 54-year-old male patient admitted to Shalby Hospital on Friday.