5 missing children recovered within two hours

Indore: Panic gripped Dwarkapuri area when five children aged between 10 to 13 years went missing on Monday night. Suspecting child lifting, the police team swung into action and started search in the area. However, the children were found on the road late night after which they were handed over to their families.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said information was received on Dial 100 about missing children at 10 pm. Later, police contacted the caller when he informed that five children were playing outside the house but later they went missing at about 5 pm.

The family members of children searched them in the area and at relatives’ places but they couldn’t be traced. Later, police were informed. The people also doubted that someone kidnapped them.

After this information, two teams were formed to search them. The area’s City Superintendent of Police also started a search for children at night.

Finally, team of sub inspector Narendra Kumar spotted the children on the road between Phooti Kothi and Ranjeet Hanuman Temple. The police team immediately took them to police station and informed their parents. The children were handed over to their parents who were advised not to leave their children alone.