412 new positive cases, 4 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 412 patients tested positive out of 4,608 sample reports received on Thursday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.94 percent and total number of positive cases reached 47,839. Four deaths were also reported taking the toll to 803, so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 5,64,222. As many as 4183 samples were tested negative on Thursday.

Department has taken 4591 more samples for testing including 2345 RTPCR samples and 2246 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 5000 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 42036 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 256 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation. Department has reported 327 patients discharged as well.