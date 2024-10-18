40th DAE Safety & Occupational Health Meet Inaugurated At RRCAT, Focuses On Zero Harm & Environmental Impact On Health

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day 40th DAE Safety & Occupational Health Professional’s Meet is being hosted by RRCAT in collaboration with Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), Mumbai. The theme of the meet was “Safety management system to achieve zero harm & environmental factors and their impact on occupational health”.

Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Chairman AERB, Mumbai was the chief guest of the function and inaugurated the meet on Thursday. Shukla highlighted the key elements of an effective safety management system for ensuring safety of personnel, plant and environment. He emphasised on the role of leadership, safety organisational structure, training, monitoring and assessment for achieving the ultimate goal of zero harm at work place. He also inaugurated an exhibition on various technologies during the inaugural function.

UD Malshe, Director, RRCAT in his address highlighted the advanced technologies like accelerators, lasers and allied technologies developed at RRCAT for various societal applications and scientific research. He also elaborated on the safety systems which are in place in these advance facilities of RRCAT to ensure a safe working environment.

SB Chafle, executive director, AERB gave the inaugural address and briefed the delegates about the meet. KVN Kiran Kumar, group head, safety from JSW Steel group delivered the Dr SS Ramaswamy endowment lecture. He elaborated on the safety management system based on AI, digital systems and other advance gadgets for advance hazard monitoring and prevention of associated risk to the staff and contract workers.

The meet is being attended by 350 participants, safety professionals and medical officers from various units of Department of Atomic Energy from all over India. Industrial and fire safety appreciation for best performers for the assessment year 2023 was also distributed during the inaugural function.