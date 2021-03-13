263 test positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 263 patients tested positive out of 3,253 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.08%. Total number of positive patients reached 62,152. One death was reported in city taking the toll to 942 so far. According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 8,64,541. As many as 2,931 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department took 3,147 more samples for testing--3071 for RTPCR and 76 RAT.

As many as 1629 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 59581 patients have been discharged so far.