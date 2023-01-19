17 th PBD at Indore: Memoire, ‘Explore potential for flight to London’

Kenny Passley

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “As per a rough estimate, each year, there is movement of over 10,000 students, NRIs, businessmen, tourists from Madhya Pradesh to the United Kingdom and hence the state government should set up a task force, which should conduct a survey of passenger traffic from the state to the UK. Following the findings, the government should take a call on whether there should be a flight for London from here,” Rohit Dixit, leader of the UK chapter of Friends of MP, said this while expressing his views on the possibility of operating an Indore-London-Indore flight while talking to Free Press.

Rohit was here from the UK along with over 200 other compatriots to participate in 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Convention held here between January 8 and 10. Originally hailing from Bhopal, his family later shifted to Indore. Rohit is an IT professional in London. To motivate the members of Indian Diaspora living in the UK to participate in 17th PBD Convention, he played a pro-active role with the Indian Mission in the UK.

“The members of FoMP circle are highly active in prominent cities of the UK. In the FoMP, there are students, professionals and those who permanently shifted from Madhya Pradesh to the UK. Thus, we know about the movement of the number of people from MP to the UK. Our rough estimate pegs the number at 10,000,” Rohit said.

Young and dynamic leader of the UK chapter of FoMP, Rohit informed that during the PBD meet, we expressed our view point before the MP of Indore, Shankar Lalwani, and the high-ranking officials of the Overseas’ Indian Department. MP Lalwani has assured them that he would take up the matter with the state government and the Centre.

‘Conduct survey and act accordingly’

Rohit said, “We know that there are plenty of logistics and a flight to London from here cannot be started overnight. Thus, we have requested MP Lalwani and the state government officials to first set-up a task force for this purpose and entrust it with the responsibility of conducting a survey to find out the number of passenger movement to and fro from Madhya Pradesh to the UK and vice-versa.

London is considered to be the ‘Gate-way to Europe and the US’ if a flight is rolled-out from Indore, it would help these passengers also.

