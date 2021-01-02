155 new cases, four deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 155 patients tested positive out of 4,675 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 3.32% and the total number of positive patients reached 55,475. Four deaths were reported taking the toll to 884.

According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 6,73,569. As many as 4,504 samples were tested negative. Department has taken 4,823 more samples for testing including 2411 for RTPCR testing. As many as 2726 patients are getting treatment. Total 51865 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 45 patients were added to the discharged list on Saturday reconciliation. Department has reported 215 patients discharged as well.