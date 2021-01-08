140 test corona positive, four deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 140 patients tested positive out of 4403 sample reports received on Friday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 3.18 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 56394. Four deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths reached 906, so far.According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday was 701542. As many as 4253 samples were tested negative on Friday.

Department has taken 4579 more samples for testing including 1253 RTPCR samples and 3326 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 2421 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 53051 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 210 patients discharged as well.