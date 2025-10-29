 Zubeen Garg Death Probe Nears Endgame: SIT Chief Vows Swift Court Filing After 90+ Witness Statements
SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta, addressing a tense media huddle on Wednesday, revealed the team has grilled over 90 witnesses—family, friends, Bihu organisers, and festival insiders—piecing together the final hours of the beloved singer's life.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Zubeen Garg | File Pic

Guwahati: As Assam reels from the loss of its musical heartbeat, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Zubeen Garg's mysterious drowning in Singapore on September 19 signalled the end is in sight.

SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta, addressing a tense media huddle on Wednesday, revealed the team has grilled over 90 witnesses—family, friends, Bihu organisers, and festival insiders—piecing together the final hours of the beloved singer's life.

Garg, 52, was set to light up the North East India Festival when tragedy struck during a yacht party off Singapore's shores. What began as a suspected accident has spiralled into a web of allegations: poisoning claims, delayed aid, and shadowy ties. The viscera report from New Delhi's CFSL, handed to Guwahati Medical College experts, now probes a potential toxin angle, fueling murder charges against key figures like manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta—both arrested alongside five others.

"We've moved methodically," Gupta said, his tone a mix of resolve and restraint. "Over 90 statements down, including fresh ones from four Bihu committees today. Singapore Police are on board—CCTV from Zubeen's hotel and witness accounts should land soon via Mutual Legal Assistance."

He nodded to the team's recent Singapore trip, where they traced the singer's steps amid the city's neon blur.

On Wajed Ahmed, the Singaporean national whose name echoes in whispers, Gupta was firm: "International law guides us. Singapore handles their end; we're synced up." A linked case, No. 19/25, simmers too, with stragglers yet to testify.

Gupta's promise cut through the grief: "We'll wrap within the timeframe—aiming for court submission at the earliest." For Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's widow, who returned the second autopsy report to investigators last month seeking swift justice, it's a glimmer. Fans, still mourning with shuttered shops and silent stages, cling to it. In a state where Zubeen's voice bridged hearts, this probe isn't just police work—it's unfinished harmony, demanding closure.

