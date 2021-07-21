Zika virus in Kerala: Three more test positive, total cases jump to 41

Three more cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kerala on Wednesday taking the total number of cases in the state to 41. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the new case saying out of 41 cases, five patients are undergoing treatment. Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

On July 21, one person had tested positive for Zika virus in the state.

On Friday, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, alongwith the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen thesanitation committees at the ward level.