Punjab Kesari Group Alleges 'Targeted Witch-Hunt'; Bhagwant Mann Government Highlights Law Violation

Jalandhar: The Punjab Kesari Group on Thursday (January 15) alleged a "targeted witch-hunt" by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. The group, in a letter written to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claimed that the state government conducted a series of raids after the group published an article on October 31 last year regarding allegations by the opposition concerning the national convenor of the ruling party.

"The events began with a news story published on 31 October 2025, which was a very balanced and fair report regarding allegations by the opposition pertaining to the national convenor of the ruling party in Punjab. Thereafter, from 2 November 2025 all advertisements to Punjab Kesari group," the group wrote in a letter.

The group further stated that despite “economic coercion”, it continued its independent and free reporting. It accused the state government of launching a relentless campaign against the group and its promoters.

In the letter, the Punjab Kesari Group highlighted actions taken against it by the Mann government between January 11 and 15, including raids by FSSAI and the GST Department at the hotel run by Chopra Hotels Private Limited in Jalandhar.

As per the group, the Excise Department also searched the hotel. The Deputy Director of the Factories Department allegedly raided Punjab Kesari Printing Press at Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

The group further claimed that the electricity connection was disconnected at the hotel in Jalandhar on January 14. It was also alleged that a heavy police force was deployed outside the press at Suranussi, Jalandhar, focal point, Ludhiana, and IGC Bathinda.

According to the Punjab Kesari Group, due to the actions by the Punjab government, press operations have been disrupted.

Punjab Government's Response:

The Punjab Government responded to allegations levelled by the Punjab Kesari Group. In a press release, the state government called it a "vendetta narrative", reported The Indian Express. It said that the actions were taken after serious violations were noticed by the concerned authorities. Talking about the excise raid on the Park Plaza hotel in Jalandhar, it reportedly accused the group of storing over 800 liquor bottles at unapproved locations.

Political Reactions:

The Opposition parties in Punjab slammed the Mann government for actions against the group. "Freedom of the press is the backbone of democracy. The serious allegations by the Punjab Kesari Group of a targeted witch-hunt through multiple government departments are deeply disturbing," Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X.

Don’t gag the voice of the masses



It is highly outrageous and condemnable that the premier news institution of Punjab, The Punjab Kesari Group has been subjected to such brazen and blatant victimisation intimidation by the AAP Government.

Hope the Hon Punjab Governor and the… pic.twitter.com/VEe6yQIEUC — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) January 15, 2026

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also condemned the state government's reaction. He said such attacks on media freedom are "unacceptable" in a democracy.

I strongly condemn the direct attack on the @JagbaniOnline and @punjabkesari media group by @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann.



This blatant intimidation of the press amounts to an undeclared emergency in Punjab, imposed by the @AamAadmiParty government. Such assaults on media… pic.twitter.com/NZE90rjvqf — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) January 15, 2026

"I strongly condemn the direct attack on the @JagbaniOnline and @punjabkesari media group by @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann. This blatant intimidation of the press amounts to an undeclared emergency in Punjab, imposed by the @AamAadmiParty government. Such assaults on media freedom are unacceptable in a democracy," he stated.

Shiromani Akali Dal;s (SAD's) Bhatinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP of intimidating the media.

. @ArvindKejriwal & @AAPPunjab have taken intimidation of the media to a new level by targetting one of the most venerable media houses of the State - Punjab Kesri Group by conducting multiple raids on it’s printing presses as well as a hotel owned by the media family. The… pic.twitter.com/maPIYWGevc — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 15, 2026

"The Shiromani Akali Dal expresses solidarity with @punjabkesri group and condemns the undeclared Emergency declared against the media by @AAPPunjab which has also resulted in FIRs against independent media personalities," Bhatinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.