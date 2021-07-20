Zika virus in Kerala: One more case reported, tally rises to 38

One more case of Zika virus has been reported in Kerala on Tuesday taking the total number of cases in the state to 38. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the new case saying out of 37 cases, eight patients are undergoing treatment. A 49 year-old woman from Kulathur in Thiruvananthapuram was diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

On July 19, two people had tested positive for Zika virus in the state.

On Friday, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, alongwith the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen thesanitation committees at the ward level.