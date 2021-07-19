Zika virus in Kerala: Two more cases reported, tally rises to 37

Two more cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kerala on Monday taking the total number of cases in the state to 37. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the two new cases saying out of 37 cases, seven patients are undergoing treatment. A 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a doctor (31) from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus, she said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

On July 17, five people, including a minor had tested positive for Zika virus in the state.