Zakir Naik claims even 'good non-Muslims' like Ravish Kumar won't get a place in heaven

Absconding Indian Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik has said that NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar and other "good non-Muslims" like him who "take side of the Muslims" won't find a place in heaven.

In a Q&A video titled "Dr Zakir Naik on fate of Ravish Kumar who stands for Muslims & Righteous Non Muslims", he was asked, "What will happen to good non-Muslims? We have seen some good-hearted journalists like Ravish Kumar etc. who speak the truth, take side of the Muslims and show the ugly truth of the oppressors. It is not only him, there are many others from different professions who are like him. So what will Allah do to them if they don't die as Muslims as they don't deserve equal punishment like other big wrong-doers?"

Naik said the answer is 'No'. Explaining further, he said that there are different levels of 'Jannah' and all those who go to Jannah will not be on the same level. Just as there are levels in Jannah, there are also levels in the hell, the founder and president of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and Peace TV said.

Zakir Naik added that those non-Muslims who do good deads will get the reward in this life itself. "Maybe he will get wealth, maybe he will get fame," he added. However, Naik further said that the non-Muslims are committing the major crime of 'shirk' (idol worship) then they will not be able to enter 'Jannah'.

Watch Video: