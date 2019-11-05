YSRCPInsultsAPJAbdulKalam trends after Andhra govt renames 'Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar' to 'YSR Vidya Puraskar'

"This award is felicitated to the 10th standard students for their outstanding performance, on the occasion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. Unfortunately, the name of this award has changed. This shows utmost arrogance in the decision taken by the state government by disrespecting the great scientist and former president of our nation by replacing his name with the name of former CM and father of current CM YS Rajashekar Reddy," said Dinakar.

"This is the best example of how the names of real heroes of the nation can be suppressed by the names of their kin and kin in the dynasty politics," he added. TDP National General Secretary, Ram Mohan Naidu K has also denounced the state move. He said: "Pratibha Awards recognizes meritorious students in SSC Public Examination. Considering its apolitical & educational nature, they were named after Abdul Kalam Garu. Extremely petty that these awards, now renamed after YSR, have not been spared the name-changing drive of the government," Naidu tweeted.

(Inputs from ANI)