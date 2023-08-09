YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh Booked For Sharing Objectionable Post Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Shyam Meera Singh Booked For Sharing Objectionable Post Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against YouTuber and social media influencer Shyam Meera Singh for posting objectionable post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The FIR has been registered by Ghaziabad Police. The YouTuber reacted to a post shared by actress Sherlyn Chopra in which she said she is ready to marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but she will not change her surname. An FIR has been registered against the YouTuber for his post asking Sherlyn Chopra to marry Yogi Adityanath instead of Rahul Gandhi.

Reacted to Sherlyn Chopra's post

The YouTuber, reacting to Sherlyn Chopra's post said that you should marry Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and also pointed out the benefits to her. He said that after marrying Yogi Adityanath you will not need to change your surname as the leader says "changing the name will not change your game." Sharing a screenshot of his post, the YouTuber said that "UP Police has registered an FIR on this tweet of mine. It is written in the FIR that the sentiments of 25 crore people of UP have been hurt by this tweet. People are angry. Law and order may deteriorate. Believing this, the UP police even registered an FIR. But I do not understand that the total impressions on this tweet of mine are 1 lakh. That means a total of 1 lakh people have seen it."

YouTuber defends himself

Shyam Meera Singh further said that "Then how did the sentiments of 25 crore people get hurt? Secondly, can an FIR be lodged in this country just for suggesting a suitable groom to a woman? I didn't abuse any woman like BJP leaders do to Sonia Gandhi and Dimple Yadav. I did not abuse the Chief Minister as BJP leaders do to the opposition. Since I criticize the hateful policies of the government, I make videos on Youtube. Was such a fake FIR registered just to defame me?"

Fake FIR to spread fear

"Till now I have openly made videos on the old sins of Sanatan Sanstha, RSS, Narendra Modi, Adani, Amit Shah. But whenever the government tries to create fear among the common people by making such fake FIRs, then I feel that there is still some deficiency in my work. I will not be satisfied with my work as long as they continue to file false cases against me. Unless these people kill me on the road like Gauri Lankesh. Unless, like Narendra Dabholkar, I don't get hit hard in their eyes," said Singh.

Singh further said that "Till then I will keep feeling that there is definitely some deficiency in my work. FIR and jail for a month or so, I have come thinking of coming to Delhi from the village. Such fears and threats, we sleep tied to the pegs of our buffaloes in the village. If we get scared of them then we have to die. We are a community of farmers who put cots in the fields and keep wild jackals in the middle of the night. Such small fears gather courage in our chests. This FIR will only work to increase that courage."

Uttar Pradesh Police has not yet arrested Shyam Meera Singh in connection with the case.

